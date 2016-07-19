July 19 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
*SoftBank to take over UK's Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion
*Wells Fargo agrees to buy £300 million new European
*UK's Hyperoptic wins £21m EU loan for ultrafast broadband
Overview
*Japan's SoftBank has agreed to acquire the British
smartphone chip designer Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion
($32.22 billion). SoftBank said that it will pay £17 ($22.54) in
cash for each share in Arm.
*Wells Fargo has struck a £300 million ($397.80 million)
deal to buy a new European headquarters in London, in one of the
largest property deals in the city to be sealed since the June
23 referendum.
*The European Investment Bank has agreed to lend £21 million
($27.85 million) to a high-speed broadband project in the UK,
its first investment in the country since the June 23
referendum.
*Millions of daily payments have been blocked by a technical
outage at Worldpay that has lasted more than two weeks
and left many customers unable to receive cash from gambling
operators and e-commerce sites.
