Headlines
*NHS chief Stevens calls for pledge on EU staff (on.ft.com/2a7fiia)
*UK households face freeze in living standards as inflation
rises (on.ft.com/2a7dSV0)
*IMF cuts growth forecast for UK (on.ft.com/2a7fyOs)
* British MPs warn BT to face break-up or put "house in
order" (on.ft.com/2a7fE8I)
Overview
*The head of England's National Health Service, Simon
Stevens, has called on the government to assure that more than
130,000 staff from the EU working in health and social care will
be allowed to remain in the UK post-Brexit.
*With consumer price inflation increasing to 0.5 percent in
the year to June - before the Brexit vote and the fall in
sterling - British households are facing a freeze in living
standards.
*The International Monetary Fund has cut its guidance for
the UK economy next year after Britons voted to leave the EU,
and warned the decision has thrown a "spanner in the works" for
global growth.
*UK MPs on the culture, media and sport select committee
said in a report that the telecom provider BT needs to
improve service levels or face a break-up of its business.
