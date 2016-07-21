July 21 The following are the top stories in the
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Overview
*Two HSBC foreign exchange traders have been
arrested and charged for allegedly making $8 million in profits
and fees by "front running" a client's $3.5 billion foreign
exchange trade.
*German exchanges operator Deutsche Borse remains
short of a 60 percent threshold it needs to merge with the
London Stock Exchange.
*FirstGroup will be the first UK bus and rail
operator to run a U.S. passenger rail operation after it bagged
a contract to run services on the outskirts of Dallas in Texas.
*Britain's unemployment rate dropped below 5 percent for the
first time in 11 years. Official data show unemployment at 4.9
percent, the employment rate at a record high of 74.4 percent
and inactivity at record lows.
