Aug 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* SolarCity accepts $2.6bn bid from Tesla. (bit.ly/2aYbkrm)

* GSK and Alphabet strike electrifying tie-up. (bit.ly/2aYaESW)

* Donald Trump condemned by John McCain and U.S. veterans. (bit.ly/2aYaKKt)

Overview

* SolarCity Corp agreed to Tesla Motors Inc's $2.6 billion offer to buy the solar panel installer, the companies said on Monday, clearing one obstacle in the way of Elon Musk's ambitious plans for a carbon-free energy and transportation company.

* GlaxoSmithKline and Google parent Alphabet's life sciences unit are creating a new company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body, jump-starting a novel field of medicine called bioelectronics.

* Republican Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war and the most prominent veteran in Congress, joined the chorus of condemnation against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for his comments about the family of a slain Muslim-American soldier. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)