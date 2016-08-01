Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* SolarCity accepts $2.6bn bid from Tesla. (bit.ly/2aYbkrm)
* GSK and Alphabet strike electrifying tie-up. (bit.ly/2aYaESW)
* Donald Trump condemned by John McCain and U.S. veterans. (bit.ly/2aYaKKt)
Overview
* SolarCity Corp agreed to Tesla Motors Inc's $2.6 billion offer to buy the solar panel installer, the companies said on Monday, clearing one obstacle in the way of Elon Musk's ambitious plans for a carbon-free energy and transportation company.
* GlaxoSmithKline and Google parent Alphabet's life sciences unit are creating a new company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body, jump-starting a novel field of medicine called bioelectronics.
* Republican Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war and the most prominent veteran in Congress, joined the chorus of condemnation against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for his comments about the family of a slain Muslim-American soldier. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
