Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Carney issues stark warning with package to ease Brexit
downturn. (bit.ly/2b6IaGJ)
* Cameron rewards Osborne in honours list. (bit.ly/2b6IXYf)
* Goldman warns of Brexit restructuring. (bit.ly/2b6Hkdd)
Overview
* The Bank of England cut interest rates to next to nothing
on Thursday and unleashed billions of pounds of stimulus to
cushion the economic shock from Britain's vote to leave the
European Union. Acting on its chief economist's wish to use "a
sledgehammer to crack a nut", the BoE reduced interest rates by
25 basis points to a record-low 0.25 percent
* David Cameron has rewarded his political aides and allies
with some of Britain's highest honours to mark his resignation
as prime minister, according to an official list published on
Thursday.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday that
Britain's vote to leave the European Union may adversely affect
some of its operations in the EU and could require the bank to
restructure some of its businesses.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)