BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Micro Focus to buy HP Enterprise arm in $9 bln coup on.ft.com/2bZr4PW
John Malone's Liberty to take wheel of F1 in $8 bln deal on.ft.com/2bZseLn
TPG gains control of McAfee in $4.2 bln deal on.ft.com/2bZs6LO
Apple launches iPhone 7 and new Watch on.ft.com/2bZrrKx
Overview
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co agreed to spin off its software assets to Micro Focus International plc in a deal valued at $8.8 billion.
Liberty Media Corp agreed to take control of Formula One in a deal valued at $8 billion.
Investment firm TPG is buying a majority stake in Intel Corp's security unit, for $3.1 billion in cash, valuing the company at $4.2 billion including debt.
Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 7 and a new watch at its annual product launch on Wednesday. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
MONTREAL, May 15 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, the rail industry's fifth-largest signaling player by market share, expects to grow that business on higher demand for infrastructure projects, a transportation executive said on Monday.