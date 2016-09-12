Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Minouche Shafik quits Bank of England after two years on.ft.com/2cn8Qon

M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery to depart on.ft.com/2cnafLL

PotashCorp and Agrium agree near-$30 bln fertilisers merger on.ft.com/2cn9F0O

HP Inc inks $1 bln Samsung printer deal on.ft.com/2cnbgn6

Overview

Minouche Shafik resigned as deputy governor of the Bank of England two years into a five year term to become director of the London School of Economics.

British retailer Marks & Spencer's director Laura Wade-Gery has left the company after a year of maternity leave.

Canadian fertilizer producers Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc agreed to merge in a deal that will create a new company with a market capitalisation of almost $30 billion.

HP Inc said it would buy Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's printer business for $1.05 billion.

