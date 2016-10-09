Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Frankfurt vies for UK banking jobs post-Brexit. (on.ft.com/2dDlXWt)

* Defiant Trump leaves Republicans in crisis. (on.ft.com/2dUToyX)

* Wall Street bosses warn on Brexit risks. (on.ft.com/2dUSLFE)

Overview

* Germany is considering changing its labour laws to make it more attractive for banks looking to move their operations from the United Kingdom following Britain's historic decision to leave the European Union.

* Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump remained defiant and vowed to stay in the presidential race, as calls for him to leave the race grew stronger. Trump's running mate Mike Pence said he was offended by Trump's comments after a video surfaced showing Trump making lewd comments on women.

* Heads of the two biggest Wall Street banks indicated that they are more likely to shift their operations to New York than the eurozone if they move out of London. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, and James Gorman, chief executive of Morgan Stanley, said at the annual meeting of the International Institute of Finance in Washington that brexit could trigger a wider crisis. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)