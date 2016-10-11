US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Japan's Fujitsu to cut 1,800 UK jobs in efficiency drive. (on.ft.com/2dJZ5VA)
* UK budget watchdog warns of Osborne's 5 bln stg pensions gap. (on.ft.com/2dZseqK)
* Putin calls off trip to Paris as Syria tensions grow. (on.ft.com/2dJYPFJ)
Overview
* A decision by Japanese electronics company Fujitsu Ltd to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain is not linked to the country's vote to leave the European Union, it said on Tuesday.
* An analysis by the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility, published on Tuesday found that former finance minister George Osborne's various pension reforms during his time in office will lead to a 5-billion-pound ($6.22-billion) per year gap in UK's public finances in the long term.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancelled a visit to Paris next week after President Francois Hollande said he would see him only for talks on Syria - the latest episode in deteriorating relations between Moscow and the West. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
