Headlines

* Rio Tinto cuts 2016 iron ore shipment guidance on.ft.com/2eioSCr

* Slowdown in London property hits Foxtons on.ft.com/2eirH6h

* Hammond stands firm on Bank of England's independence on.ft.com/2eipvff

* Parliament should intervene in Brexit talks, say Lords on.ft.com/2eipS9D

Overview

- Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto cut its iron ore estimates for this year. It expects shipments of 325 million to 330 million tonnes this year, from a previous estimate of 330 million.

- London property market slowdown has cut into revenues of real estate agency Foxton, a 13.8 percent fall from the previous year. The company said it was carrying out "tight cost control".

- Chancellor Philip Hammond defended Bank of England's independence and told MPs that there were "no plans to change the way that monetary policy is delivered".

- The House of Lords committee said that the parliament should be able to intervene in Brexit negotiations "as they happen" after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that Brexit negotiations would take "two years and more" and that she will "not give a running commentary" on the talks. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)