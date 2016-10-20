Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the
Overview
- Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto cut its iron ore
estimates for this year. It expects shipments of 325 million to
330 million tonnes this year, from a previous estimate of 330
million.
- London property market slowdown has cut into revenues of
real estate agency Foxton, a 13.8 percent fall from the
previous year. The company said it was carrying out "tight cost
control".
- Chancellor Philip Hammond defended Bank of England's
independence and told MPs that there were "no plans to change
the way that monetary policy is delivered".
- The House of Lords committee said that the parliament
should be able to intervene in Brexit negotiations "as they
happen" after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday
that Brexit negotiations would take "two years and more" and
that she will "not give a running commentary" on the talks.
