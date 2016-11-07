(Corrects dateline to Nov 7)
Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
VW criminal probe expands to include chairman on.ft.com/2fRN93i
Aviva plans further 10 bln stg infrastructure injection on.ft.com/2fRLomT
May tells Europhiles 'accept what the people decided' on.ft.com/2fRNWkL
EU reconsiders financial market access rules on.ft.com/2fROLKs
Overview
German prosecutors have expanded the German market
manipulation probe to include Volkswagen AG's
chairman of the carmaker's supervisory board, Hans Dieter
Potsch.
Aviva Plc plans to more than treble its investments
in infrastructure to 14 billion euros over the next five years
as it seeks to boost its returns.
Prime minister Theresa May warned that if the government was
forced to get parliament's mandate for triggering Article - 50,
Britain would end up with a worse deal.
Brussels is reconsidering how it grants EU market access to
overseas financial firms, casting doubt over the use of the
bloc's "equivalence" arrangements as a fallback option for the
City of London after Brexit.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)