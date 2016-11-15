Nov 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Greencore to acquire U.S. group Peacock Foods for $748
million on.ft.com/2eYZvoR
German labour union warns Chinese suitors over Osram bid on.ft.com/2eYVIaQ
Warren Buffett invests $1.2 billion in U.S. airlines on.ft.com/2eZ2iy3
Adena Friedman to take the helm at Nasdaq on.ft.com/2eYXHfn
Overview
Greencore Group Plc, producer of half the sandwiches
sold on Britain's high streets, will accelerate its U.S.
expansion plans with the acquisition of Peacock Foods for $747.5
million, a deal that will quadruple its sales in the country.
Germany's powerful IG Metall labour union will block any
attempt by Chinese investors to buy Osram, the
lighting company, in a further sign of the growing backlash
against China's involvement in the country's high-tech sector.
Warren Buffett used to call the airline industry "a death
trap for investors", but the world's most famous stockpicker has
spent more than $1.2 billion building stakes in four U.S.
airlines, he said on Monday.
Bob Greifeld is stepping down as the chief executive of
Nasdaq Inc, bringing to an end a 14-year tenure in
which he had transformed the high-profile US exchange.
