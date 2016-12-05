Dec 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Burberry spurned takeover approaches from bigger US rival Coach

Apple reveals plans for self-driving car

UniCredit eyes deal with Amundi to ease investor worries

British luxury fashion brand Burberry has rejected multiple takeover offers from U.S. handbag maker Coach Inc , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Apple Inc is wading in to the debate over regulation of self-driving cars, declaring it is excited about the potential for automated transportation and calling on U.S. regulators not to restrict testing of such vehicles.

France's Amundi is the likely winner in the bidding race to buy UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, beating a consortium led by Italy's post office and Ameriprise Financial .

