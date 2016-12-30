Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
RBS urged to create investor committee to prevent re-run of
2008
on.ft.com/2huctst
Amazon envisages airborne warehouse to support drone
delivery
on.ft.com/2iK4qgq
Councillors tell Labour to take tougher line on immigration
on.ft.com/2ijgbY6
Overview
Shareholders are urging Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
to create a shareholder committee to prevent a return to
the poor practices that led to the bank's near-collapse in 2008.
About 160 investors have proposed to the bank that it allow
shareholders to vote at the next annual general meeting on
setting up the new committee.
Amazon.com Inc has filed for a patent to use
airborne warehouses to store products and serve as a base for
delivery-drones. The airships would float at more than 45,000
feet and could either be manned or operated entirely by robots.
Labour councillors said Jeremy Corbyn must take a tougher
line on immigration to address the concerns of working class
voters. Labour, under pressure from the UK Independence Party,
which has strict immigration controls stance, is targeting
pro-Brexit working class voters in at least 20 constituencies.
