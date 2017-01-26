Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UK manufacturers bullish on exports, says CBI on.ft.com/2jTiba3
RBS earmarks $4 bln for mis-selling U.S. mortgage securities
on.ft.com/2jT95dB
Yorkshire to close 48 branches and drop Norwich &
Peterborough brand on.ft.com/2jS845G
Overview
British manufacturers are the most bullish about export
prospects for the year ahead since the spring of 2014, partly
because the fall in the value of sterling following last year's
Brexit vote has given them a competitive edge, a survey by the
CBI business lobby group showed on Wednesday.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to
announce on Thursday that it has provisioned about $4 billion
to cover a looming penalty from U.S. authorities for mis-selling
toxic mortgage securities, according to a banker familiar with
the plans.
Yorkshire Building Society Group said it is
closing 48 branches, including all 28 branches under its Norwich
& Peterborough moniker, because of an "increasing desire among
customers to transact digitally".
