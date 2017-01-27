Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.

Britain and the United States should stand united and confront new challenges, including the rise of economies in Asia that people fear could "eclipse the West," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a foreign policy speech to congressional Republicans in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Tighter border controls after Britain's exit from the European Union will result in the hospitality, agriculture, construction and manufacturing sectors to compete against each other for a smaller pool of low-skilled migrants, the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford said in a new report.

Banks, insurers and traders that comply with reinforced global financial sector rules should be allowed to operate unhindered across the world to spur economic growth and trade, Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said on Thursday. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)