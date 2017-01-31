BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* UK left flailing after contradictory signals on Trump travel ban. on.ft.com/2jwGuc2
* Twitter signs with Sky for first European livestreaming deal. on.ft.com/2jwuNCq
* Deutsche Bahn chief quits after dispute with board over pay. on.ft.com/2jwGKYG
Overview
* British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended the decision to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to London for a state visit, amid criticism prompted by Trump's immigration policies.
* Twitter Inc announced a partnership with Sky Sports on Monday to livestream the UK football transfer deadline day.
* The chief executive of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has unexpectedly stepped down, leaving the state-owned group after eight years in charge, Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on Monday. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash