Headlines
* Trump's top trade adviser accuses Germany of currency
exploitation. on.ft.com/2kow9DL
* Apple returns to growth on iPhone rebound. on.ft.com/2kompcy
* Brussels hits out at 'worrying' words from Trump
administration. on.ft.com/2koviTv
Overview
* Donald Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, accused
Germany on Tuesday of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain
a competitive advantage, drawing a rebuff from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and sending the euro to an eight-week high against
the dollar.
* Apple Inc reported its first quarterly increase
in iPhone sales in a year, powered by strong demand for the
latest version of its flagship smartphone, sending the company's
shares up more than 3 percent in after-hours trading.
* European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday
that U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Russia, China and
radical Islam among threats to Europe and called on Europeans to
stick together to avoid domination by three other continental
powers.
