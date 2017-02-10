Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($124.97 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.

Zenefits is laying off nearly half its staff as the U.S. software startup grapples with the fallout of insurance violations that resulted in hefty penalties from state regulators.

Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance to share information on cyber crime.

U.S. online rental marketplace Airbnb Inc is in talks to buy Canada's Luxury Retreats, that specialises in rentals of high-end vacation villas, for more than $200 million.

