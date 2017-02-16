Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
DBS net profit drops 9 per cent in Q4 as bad loans grow
on.ft.com/2kLrrNi
Spotify to add 1,000 jobs in New York, move U.S. HQ to World
Trade Centre site
on.ft.com/2kry4Iw
Anger in Berlin over GM plans to sell Opel to Peugeot
on.ft.com/2krIbgi
Britain's oldest steelmaker receives fresh grant
on.ft.com/2krtNVo
Overview
DBS Group Holdings Ltd saw net profit drop
markedly in the quarter ended December as bad loans increased
and net interest margin shrank for the Singaporean banking and
financial services company.
Spotify is set add 1,000 jobs in New York by 2018 and move
its U.S. headquarters to the World Trade Centre site as part of
its ongoing expansion in the United States.
Berlin is furious it received no prior notification that
General Motors Co planned to sell its ailing European
business to French rival Peugeot SA, as concerns grow
that a sale could lead to heavy job losses in Germany just
months before an election.
Sheffield Forgemasters, Britain's oldest steelmaker,
received a fresh grant from the government to support its 6.5
million pound investment in new machinery as the lossmaking
company attempts to reduce its reliance on sluggish oil and gas
markets.
