Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DBS net profit drops 9 per cent in Q4 as bad loans grow

Spotify to add 1,000 jobs in New York, move U.S. HQ to World Trade Centre site

Anger in Berlin over GM plans to sell Opel to Peugeot

Britain's oldest steelmaker receives fresh grant

Overview

DBS Group Holdings Ltd saw net profit drop markedly in the quarter ended December as bad loans increased and net interest margin shrank for the Singaporean banking and financial services company.

Spotify is set add 1,000 jobs in New York by 2018 and move its U.S. headquarters to the World Trade Centre site as part of its ongoing expansion in the United States.

Berlin is furious it received no prior notification that General Motors Co planned to sell its ailing European business to French rival Peugeot SA, as concerns grow that a sale could lead to heavy job losses in Germany just months before an election.

Sheffield Forgemasters, Britain's oldest steelmaker, received a fresh grant from the government to support its 6.5 million pound investment in new machinery as the lossmaking company attempts to reduce its reliance on sluggish oil and gas markets. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)