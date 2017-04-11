BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Efforts to resolve Northern Ireland deadlock stumble again. on.ft.com/2oZaAfl
* NHS looks to hedge funds to finance possible improvements on.ft.com/2oZf1qo
*Consumers rein in non-food spending as inflation bites on.ft.com/2oZe7dD
Overview
*Attempts to break political deadlock in Northern Ireland have failed again ahead of an Easter deadline to restore the province's power-sharing arrangement between unionists and republicans.
*The National Health service is planning loans from hedge funds to pay for new buildings and equipment because of public spending cuts.
*Britain saw the biggest drop in retail sales, excluding food, in nearly six years in the first quarter of 2017. Retail sales dropped by 0.8 percent in value over the period compared to a year earlier, according to released figures from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.