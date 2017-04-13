April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

*UK retail banks are expected to ease the supply of unsecured credit to British consumers in the middle of the year, according to the Bank of England, which has issued caveats over the state of the Britain's current borrowing boom.

*Radio listening in the UK is at a new high. Rajar, which collects audience data for the UK radio industry, shows that 48 million adults listened to just over 1 billion hours of radio each week in the last three months of 2016.

*Royal Mail Plc is facing the threat of workers' strike after it decided to close its pension scheme, affecting 90,000 members. UK postal operator said on Thursday that its 7.4 billion pounds ($9.25 billion) pension scheme will close to future accruals after March 2018.

*Facebook Inc held human error responsible for its failure to remove dozens of child pornography images and videos after they were flagged to the company. ($1 = 0.7999 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)