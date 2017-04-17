BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Weetabix to be bought by Post of the U.S. for $1.76 bln. on.ft.com/2pvc52i
* UK considers two-year visa for young Europeans after Brexit. on.ft.com/2pvlFC3
* Daily Mail sells viral video-sharing site Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group. on.ft.com/2pvcdyO
Overview
* British cereal company Weetabix is set to be bought by Post Holdings, the No.3 U.S. cereal company, for about $1.76 billion, according to people involved in the transaction.
* Britain is looking at a 2-year fixed visa for young Europeans seeking jobs in the low-skilled sectors in the United Kingdom.
* The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper, Daily Mail and General Trust, has sold its viral video-sharing website Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group for an undisclosed amount.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.