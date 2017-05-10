May 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Boeing suspends test flights of new 737 Max passenger jet
on.ft.com/2pAv4Iq
Time Inc cuts dividend and shakes up board as losses widen
on.ft.com/2pAN2dA
Barclays chief Jes Staley apologises for pursuit of
whistleblower
on.ft.com/2pAHwrp
Pret A Manger studies options for New York IPO this year
on.ft.com/2pANUyR
Overview
Boeing Co said it has suspended test flights of its
new 737 Max-8 single aisle passenger jet after discovering
problems with the engine.
Time Inc cut its dividend and announced a board
reshuffle as the magazine publisher prepares to ramp up cost
cuts and sell some titles.
Barclays Plc Chief Executive Jes Staley apologised
to shareholders for the "error" he admitted he had made in
trying to uncover the identity of a whistleblower.
British food-on-the-go chain Pret A Manger is being lined up
for a New York listing. UK-based private equity firm
Bridgepoint, which owns a majority stake in Pret, has appointed
bankers to prepare a U.S. initial public offering this year.
