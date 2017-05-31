May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sturgeon: 'Only SNP can keep Tories in check' on.ft.com/2qEe17W

Dutch regulator rejects PPG's request for extension to Akzo bid deadline on.ft.com/2qDV2u1

Activist Cevian Capital amasses $1 bln stake in Ericsson on.ft.com/2qE1D7M

Brussels presses plan to bundle eurozone debt on.ft.com/2qDMPGs

Overview

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon, at the launch of her party's election manifesto, warned that a vote for Labour in the June 8 election would let the Conservatives in "by the back door" and that only SNP could "keep the Tories in check".

U.S. coatings maker PPG Industries Inc said on Tuesday that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets did not grant its request to extend a June 1 deadline for making a tender offer for Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV.

Activist investor Cevian Capital spent $1 billion amassing a 5.6 percent stake in Sweden's Ericsson and said it sees significant potential in the struggling mobile telecom equipment maker.

The European Commission is advocating for sovereign debt from across the eurozone to be bundled into a new financial instrument and sold to investors as part of a proposal to strengthen the single currency area. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)