FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 30
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 11:27 PM / 6 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 30

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* May wins Queen's Speech vote with slender majority. on.ft.com/2t6qcx6

* Warning Fox-Sky deal could give Murdochs too much clout. on.ft.com/2t6Eg9K

* Donald Trump hails new era of US energy 'dominance'. on.ft.com/2t6HpGK

Overview

* British Prime Minister Theresa May won backing for her policy programme with a slender parliamentary majority on Thursday in the first test of her authority after an election setback and growing pressure on her Brexit and austerity agenda.

* Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy in-depth investigation after finding the $15 billion deal risks giving the media mogul too much power over the news agenda.

* President Donald Trump on Thursday promoted a "golden era" of the U.S. energy business by seeking to assert power abroad through a boost in natural gas, coal and petroleum exports. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.