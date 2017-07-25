PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

New petrol, diesel cars could face UK ban by 2040

Nasdaq to buy London-based regtech company Sybenetix

Metro Bank accelerates capital raising with share placement

Amazon adds 450 tech jobs in London

Overview

Michael Gove will herald the end of the internal combustion engine in Britain within a generation as he announces plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

Nasdaq Inc has agreed to buy a London-based software company that uses artificial intelligence to sniff out rogue traders, as the US group seeks to acquire cutting edge technology under its new chief executive.

Metro Bank Plc has accelerated plans to raise 278 million pounds of equity capital to fuel its growth by launching a share placement on Tuesday night.

Amazon.com Inc will double the size of its research and development team in London by hiring an additional 450 staff as part of a plan to boost its UK workforce to 24,000 this year.