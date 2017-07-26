PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rudd promises to keep door open for EU workers after Brexit on.ft.com/2ePuKVD

German insurer Allianz sees profits jump 23 percent on.ft.com/2ePaiE4

Pinault family sells Fnac-Darty stake to Metro on.ft.com/2eOYNg5

Cerberus takes a 5 pct stake in Commerzbank on.ft.com/2eP6zGM

Overview

Britain's home secretary, Amber Rudd, promised business on Thursday that she would not close the door to European workers after Brexit, in a significant softening of the government’s tone on EU migration.

German insurer Allianz SE has reported a 23 percent jump in second-quarter profits and says that its full-year numbers will be towards the top end of its target range.

Artemis, the holding company of France's Pinault family, has sold its stake in French retailer Fnac Darty SA to Germany's Ceconomy, which is seeking to consolidate European electronics sellers to compete against Amazon.

Cerberus, the U.S. private equity group, has bought a 675 million euro stake in Commerzbank AG, which makes it the third-largest shareholder in the German lender and sets up a potential clash with the government in Berlin. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)