April 29 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Alfredo Saenz resigns as Santander chief ahead of legal
ruling
Deutsche Bank in 2.8-billion-euro share issue to shore up
balance sheet
Norway calls on BP to review risk management following leak
Sainsbury prepares for CEO succession
Reformcall over'pitiful' pay rate at BoE's court
Lloyds takes 250 mln stg hit on Spanish exit
Bankrupt Kodak to shift film arm to UK pensioners
Overview
Banco Santander Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz has
resigned before Spain's financial regulator could decide whether
he should be banned from the banking industry due to a criminal
conviction.
In order to soothe shareholder concerns over its balance
sheet, Deutsche Bank AG is raising 2.8 billion euros
($3.67 billion) by issuing 90 million shares.
The Petroleum Safety Authority of Norway has rebuked BP Plc
for a leak at one of its North Sea oilfields that could
have led to a "major accident" and caused "substantial material
damage".
J Sainsbury, Britain's third largest grocer, is
preparing for the resignation of Justin King, its chief
executive of almost 10 years, according to people familiar with
the situation.
Some Bank of England non-executive directors - who sit in
the bank's 12-seat governing "court" - are calling for a hike in
pay from their current salary of 15,000 pounds a year.
Lloyds Banking Group is offloading its weak Spanish
retail lender onto Banco de Sabadell, a move that will
cost the British bank about 250 million pounds. ($387.34
million)
Photography pioneer Eastman Kodak has agreed to
sell its camera film business and other assets to UK pensioners
in order to settle about $2.8 billion of claims.