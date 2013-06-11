June 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Thames Water attacked for paying not a drop of tax
()
American executives out in US Airways merger
()
Private equity group Terra Firma to list Deutsche Annington
stake
()
SAC Capital case nears breakthrough on laptop access
()
Punch Taverns restructuring to cut 2.4 bln stg debts faces
rejection
()
Burberry chief keeps gripes over pay at bay
()
Overview
Politicians and public sector unions have criticised Thames
Water for reporting on Monday that it paid no corporation tax
last year.
Almost all of American Airlines' senior executives are going
to leave the company upon its merger with US Airways,
the carriers said on Monday.
Private equity firm Terra Firma is hoping to raise
over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from a Frankfurt share
listing of Deutsche Annington, Germany's biggest residential
property company.
U.S. prosecutors in the SAC Capital case are finalising
negotiations with the University of Michigan to gain access to
computer files linked to an insider trading case against an
ex-SAC employee.
Punch Tavern's restructuring plans - to reduce 2.4
billion pounds ($3.7 billion) worth of net debt - on Monday were
rejected by bondholders for the second time this year.
Luxury brand Burberry Group's Chief Executive
Angela Ahrendts was paid 16.9 million pounds in 2012 - more than
any other FTSE-100 chief executive.