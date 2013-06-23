June 24 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Kabel Deutschland set to accept Vodafone approach
ENRC founders stand firm behind terms to take miner private
Osborne commits billions to infrastructure
Telecoms chiefs urge rethink of reforms
Germany probes Barclays' tax loophole usage
Forces conspire to curb bank chiefs' pay
Overview
Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland
is set to recommend Vodafone's revised offer
for the company, ensuring that the British telecom giant trumps
a rival bid from U.S. media company Liberty Global.
The oligarch founders of Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural
Resources Corp are close to finalising a buyout bid for
the company, valuing it at just over 3 billion pounds ($4.7
billion), below the value of a tentative proposal made in May.
Big infrastructure projects will receive a major boost this
week as Finance Minister George Osborne gears up to pledge tens
of billions of pounds to the sector, shifting the focus from
austerity to recovery.
Europe's leading telecom companies have written to José
Manuel Barroso, president of the European Commission, calling
for a rethink on proposed market reforms, advocating
deregulation of the market to secure future investment.
German tax authorities are investigating Barclays
over the use of legal loopholes that cut the bank's tax bill by
billions of euros, a German newspaper reported on Saturday.
The Financial Times' annual analysis of total rewards for
the heads of 15 banks reveals shareholder revolts, legal
scandals and increased scrutiny from regulators and has lead to
a drop in bank chief executives' pay for three years.