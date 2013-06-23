June 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Kabel Deutschland set to accept Vodafone approach

ENRC founders stand firm behind terms to take miner private

Osborne commits billions to infrastructure

Telecoms chiefs urge rethink of reforms

Germany probes Barclays' tax loophole usage

Forces conspire to curb bank chiefs' pay

Overview

Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland is set to recommend Vodafone's revised offer for the company, ensuring that the British telecom giant trumps a rival bid from U.S. media company Liberty Global.

The oligarch founders of Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp are close to finalising a buyout bid for the company, valuing it at just over 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), below the value of a tentative proposal made in May.

Big infrastructure projects will receive a major boost this week as Finance Minister George Osborne gears up to pledge tens of billions of pounds to the sector, shifting the focus from austerity to recovery.

Europe's leading telecom companies have written to José Manuel Barroso, president of the European Commission, calling for a rethink on proposed market reforms, advocating deregulation of the market to secure future investment.

German tax authorities are investigating Barclays over the use of legal loopholes that cut the bank's tax bill by billions of euros, a German newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Financial Times' annual analysis of total rewards for the heads of 15 banks reveals shareholder revolts, legal scandals and increased scrutiny from regulators and has lead to a drop in bank chief executives' pay for three years.