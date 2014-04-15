April 16 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Ukrainian forces move to dislodge separatists in the east
Super Tuesday for EU bank regulation
Belgium packs punch in U.S. treasury market
NY financial services regulator deepens probe into Credit
Unappeased Barclays investors still set for pay protest
Co-op pushed to adopt softer reforms
Overview
Ukrainian forces launched a special operation on Tuesday to
dislodge separatist militia in the Russian-speaking east,
authorities said.
European lawmakers adopted a slew of landmark reforms on
Tuesday designed to make banks safer and financial markets more
transparent.
Belgium has gone past countries such as the UK and
Switzerland as well as major oil-exporting nations to become one
of the major holders of U.S. government debt.
New York state's top financial regulator has ordered Credit
Suisse to turn over employment records of its former
New York head as part of a widening investigation into potential
tax evasion involving the Swiss bank.
Shareholders in Barclays, miffed the with bank's
pay policies, plan to register a significant protest despite
welcoming the appointment of a new remuneration committee
chairman.
The Co-operative Group is facing pressure to adopt
a watered-down version of radical reforms proposed by Lord
Myners to turnaround the troubled British mutual.
