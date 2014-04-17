April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU SANCTIONS PUSH ON RUSSIA FALTERS AMID BIG BUSINESS LOBBYING

(r.reuters.com/jux58v)

YELLEN WARNS INFLATION MAY LAG RECOVERY

(r.reuters.com/xux58v)

FACE OF IRISH CRISIS CLEARED OF LOAN FRAUD

(r.reuters.com/byx58v)

JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER SEEKS TO OPEN DOOR FOR EU TELECOMS DEALS

(r.reuters.com/fyx58v)

Hapag-Lloyd joins forces with Chile's CSAV

(r.reuters.com/zaz58v)

Leslau and Hunter return to market with IPO of Tussauds venue

(r.reuters.com/kez58v)

Overview

Europe's resolve to impose tough sanctions on Russia is under intense pressure as companies warn governments that any retaliation from the Kremlin could cost them dearly.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has said that even a recovering U.S. economy may not pull inflation back up towards the Fed's 2 percent target, suggesting that the central bank's easy monetary policy might last longer than currently expected.

Sean Fitzpatrick, former chairman of the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank and the banker blamed for the collapse of Ireland's financial system, has been cleared of making fraudulent loans after one of the longest and most complex corporate trials in the country's history.

Jean-Claude Juncker, front-runner to become the next European Commission president this year, has indicated that the EU should rethink its competition rules for the telecoms sector, potentially clearing the passage for companies to consolidate and boost profitability.

Two of the world's highest-profile container shipping lines, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Chile's CSAV, announced on Wednesday that they will join forces to create the world's fourth-largest container-shipping company.

Veteran entrepreneurs Nick Leslau and Sir Tom Hunter are set to return to the stock market with a flotation of property assets worth 1.5 billion pounds. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)