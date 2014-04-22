April 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Kiev accuses separatists of torture

Deals fever grips pharmaceuticals industry

Numericable eyes record 8.5 bln euro junk sale

Tax issues threaten Publicis-Omnicom deal

Former Deutsche salesman says excessive entertainment was 'institutional'

Manchester United sack manager David Moyes

Overview

Ukraine's acting president ordered a fresh crackdown on pro-Russian forces in the east after two bodies were discovered with signs they had been tortured.

A multibillion-dollar asset swap between Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline has taken total global pharma deals so far this year to $140 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Telecoms and cable operator Numericable will sell a record 8.5 billion euros of junk bonds on Wednesday to raise funds to buy SFR, France's second-biggest telecoms group.

The $35 billion merger of Publicis and Omnicom has hit an unforseen tax hurdle, threatening to torpedo plans to create the world's largest advertising and communications company by revenues.

A former Deutsche Bank facing trial in Japan for bribing a public official has admitted providing excessive entertainment to a pensions executive but alleged such conduct was 'institutional' at the bank.

Manchester United confirmed the departure of manager David Moyes, bringing an end to a shortlived and unhappy reign at the club. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)