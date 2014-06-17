June 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
CAMERON FACES SETBACK OVER JUNCKER
(link.reuters.com/jup22w)
FED LOOKS AT EXIT FEES ON BOND FUNDS
(link.reuters.com/kup22w)
VICKERS REFORMS FALL FOUL OF EU LAWYERS
(link.reuters.com/pup22w)
IMF WARNS US TO KEEP RATES LOW AS IT CUTS GROWTH FORECAST
(link.reuters.com/qup22w)
GE MOVES TO FEND OFF RIVAL BID FOR ALSTOM
(link.reuters.com/wyn22w)
Overview
Germany is pressing for a vote on the European Commision
President to override British objections as early as next week
in a setback to British Prime Minister David Cameron's campaign
to head off Jean-Claude Juncker's election to the EU's most
high-profile job.
The Federal Reserve in the U.S. has discussed whether exit
fees should be imposed on bond funds to avert a potential run by
investors, underlining concern about the vulnerability of the
$10 trillion corporate bond market.
EU finance ministers have been advised that Brussels is
going beyond the law in its plan to exempt the UK's Vickers
reforms from its EU-wide overhaul of "too big to fail" banks.
The International Monetary Fund has warned that the U.S.
will have to keep interest rates low for longer than markets
expect, in a downbeat assessment of the American economy.
General Electric is trying to win over the French
authorities with fresh concessions to obtain approval for its
$16.9bn bid for Alstom and head off a rival offer from
Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)