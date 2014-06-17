June 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CAMERON FACES SETBACK OVER JUNCKER

(link.reuters.com/jup22w)

FED LOOKS AT EXIT FEES ON BOND FUNDS

(link.reuters.com/kup22w)

VICKERS REFORMS FALL FOUL OF EU LAWYERS

(link.reuters.com/pup22w)

IMF WARNS US TO KEEP RATES LOW AS IT CUTS GROWTH FORECAST

(link.reuters.com/qup22w)

GE MOVES TO FEND OFF RIVAL BID FOR ALSTOM

(link.reuters.com/wyn22w)

Overview

Germany is pressing for a vote on the European Commision President to override British objections as early as next week in a setback to British Prime Minister David Cameron's campaign to head off Jean-Claude Juncker's election to the EU's most high-profile job.

The Federal Reserve in the U.S. has discussed whether exit fees should be imposed on bond funds to avert a potential run by investors, underlining concern about the vulnerability of the $10 trillion corporate bond market.

EU finance ministers have been advised that Brussels is going beyond the law in its plan to exempt the UK's Vickers reforms from its EU-wide overhaul of "too big to fail" banks.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the U.S. will have to keep interest rates low for longer than markets expect, in a downbeat assessment of the American economy.

General Electric is trying to win over the French authorities with fresh concessions to obtain approval for its $16.9bn bid for Alstom and head off a rival offer from Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)