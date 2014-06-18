June 18 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
SELLING TERROR: HOW ISIS DETAILS ITS BRUTALITY
(on.ft.com/UJJc2b)
GERMANY SEEKS TO AVOID CLASH AT YPRES OVER JUNCKER JOB
(on.ft.com/1yg2oDP)
SOLARCITY TO BUILD PLANT IN NY STATE
(on.ft.com/1ii4G0u)
SANTANDER IN PEER-TO-PEER PACT AS ALTERNATIVE FINANCE MAKES
GAINS
(on.ft.com/1vN7eX0)
CITI INVESTORS WANT BANK TO FIGHT ANY LARGE DOJ FINE
(on.ft.com/1smGsGR)
Overview
The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, known as Isis, has
issued annual reports since 2012, giving details in numerical
and geographical points on its operations. The report lists out
number of bombings, assassinations, checkpoints, suicide
missions, cities taken over and even "apostates" converted to
the Isis cause.
European officials are scrambling to avert a public
relations disaster over the prospect of Britain losing out to
Germany in a row over Brussels jobs at an EU summit in Ypres.
Elon Musk based SolarCity has announced plans to build one
of the world's largest solar panel plants in New York state -
defying the recent trend for manufacturing to be based in Asia.
In a sign that alternative finance providers are achieving
mainstream acceptance, Santander is to become the first
high-street bank to refer its customers to an online
peer-to-peer lender.
Some of Citigroup's biggest investors are looking to
contest a $10 billion settlement to end an investigation over
the sale of mortgage-backed securities with the U.S. Department
of Justice by going to the court.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)