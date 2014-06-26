June 26 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
ALLIES ABANDON CAMERON AHEAD OF SUMMIT
(on.ft.com/1yPj1qp)
TOP NY SECURITIES REGULATOR SUES BARCLAYS OVER 'DARK POOL'
(on.ft.com/1nFp0Xf)
WINTER AND HEALTHCARE HIT US GROWTH
(on.ft.com/1rAdu22)
GOOGLE TAKES 'WEARABLE' BATTLE TO APPLE WITH SMARTWATCH
SERVICES
(on.ft.com/1o4LVgx)
FED WARNS BANKS THEY FACE TOUGHER TESTS
(on.ft.com/1jPmviH)
Overview
David Cameron's European allies abandoned the British prime
minister on Wednesday over his opposition to the appointment of
Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission at a
high-stakes summit on Friday.
Barclays has been sued by New York's top securities
regulator, which accused the British bank of favouring
high-speed traders using its "dark pool" trading venue while
misleading institutional investors.
The U.S. economy's first-quarter Gross Domestic Product
figures were down an annualised 3 percentage points more than
original estimates after one of the country's worst winters on
record.
Google showed off a range of stripped-down
Internet services such as voice-activated search to feature on a
coming generation of smartwatches seeking to steal a march on
Apple
Banks in the U.S. have been warned by the Federal Reserve
that tests of their ability to survive a financial crisis will
be made tougher - with new risk assessments and regular checks
to ensure they fix any weaknesses identified in the process.
(Complied by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Jan Paschal)