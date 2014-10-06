Oct 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Foreign banks in Russia turn to rouble bonds
(on.ft.com/ZKMo0c)
* Austrian lithium project seeks AIM IPO to push electric
car drive
(on.ft.com/1yGecCa)
* Mercuria considers Henry Bath stake sale
(on.ft.com/1BHkLk3)
* France tells Europe it must focus on growth rather than
deficits
(on.ft.com/Z5oqeI)
Overview
* The top two foreign banks in Russia have been focussing on
the rouble bond market as a means to substitute funding from
their parent companies in Europe, as they try to reduce their
exposure to the country.
* European Lithium intends to raise 5 million pounds(7.98
million U.S. dollars) via a UK stock market listing. The company
will offer 16 percent stake through the offering to new
investors.
* Commodities trader Mercuria is considering a strategic
review of Henry Bath, a metals warehousing, storage and handling
business, which it had bought from JPMorgan Chase & Co,
the Financial times reported.
* Michel Sapin, France's finance minister, has said that the
EU must change its policy to avoid the threat of low growth and
low inflation, including relaxing the rate of deficit reduction.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6263 British pound)
