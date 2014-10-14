Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ILIAD DROPS BID FOR T-MOBILE US
(on.ft.com/1w4uqS5)
INEOS BUYS NEW SCOTS SHALE LICENCE STAKE
(on.ft.com/1qWHjqQ)
NOVO BANCO TAKEOVER BID MIGHT FAIL TO CLEAR 4.9BN, MANAGERS
WARN
(on.ft.com/1p7d1SA)
STERIS MAKES UK TAX LEAP WITH $1.9BN SYNERGY INVERSION DEAL
(on.ft.com/1wvGs4N)
GEORGE OSBORNE AIMS FOR PRE-ELECTION SALE OF EUROSTAR
HOLDING
(on.ft.com/1w4wHwG)
Overview
French telecom group Iliad SA said on Monday night
that it has dropped its offer to acquire a majority stake in
T-Mobile US Inc.
Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos has acquired an 80 percent
stake in a shale gas license in Scotland, its second such
license in the country.
Novo Banco, which has been put up for sale to rescue it from
the wreckage of Banco Espirito Santo SA, has been
warned that it will struggle to attract takeover offers more
than half the 4.9 billion euros it had hoped for.
U.S. medical technology company Steris Corp offered
to buy British sterilisation services provider Synergy Health
Plc for about $1.9 billion in cash and stock in a deal
that would shift its domicile to the UK and cut its tax bill.
George Osborne, the chancellor, announced on Monday that
initial bids for a 40 percent stake in Britain's Eurostar could
be made by the end of October.
