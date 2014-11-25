Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

WANDA AND PROVIDENCE WEIGH BIDS FOR INFRONT MEDIA

CARLOS SLIM IN TALKS TO BUY STAKE IN FCC

BT SET TO SHAKE UP THE TELECOMS SECTOR

BUYOUT GROUP ONEX TO PAY UP TO 3.75BLN EUROS FOR CARTON MAKER SIG

Spanish construction firm FCC's largest shareholder is in exclusive talks to sell Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim its rights to buy shares through a planned 1 billion euro ($1.24 billion) capital increase.

Telecom giant BT Group PLC confirmed on Monday that it had been approached by EE and O2 about a possible transaction in which BT would acquire a UK mobile business.

Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp said it would buy Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group AG for up to 3.57 billion euros ($4.43 billion).

Wanda, the Shanghai-based property entertainment conglomerate and US private equity group Providence are considering a bid for Infront Media, the Swiss sports marketing group.

