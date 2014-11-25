METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
WANDA AND PROVIDENCE WEIGH BIDS FOR INFRONT MEDIA
CARLOS SLIM IN TALKS TO BUY STAKE IN FCC
BT SET TO SHAKE UP THE TELECOMS SECTOR
BUYOUT GROUP ONEX TO PAY UP TO 3.75BLN EUROS FOR CARTON MAKER SIG
Overview
Spanish construction firm FCC's largest shareholder is in exclusive talks to sell Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim its rights to buy shares through a planned 1 billion euro ($1.24 billion) capital increase.
Telecom giant BT Group PLC confirmed on Monday that it had been approached by EE and O2 about a possible transaction in which BT would acquire a UK mobile business.
Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp said it would buy Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group AG for up to 3.57 billion euros ($4.43 billion).
Wanda, the Shanghai-based property entertainment conglomerate and US private equity group Providence are considering a bid for Infront Media, the Swiss sports marketing group.
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.