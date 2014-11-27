Nov 27 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
EUROPE'S DEMANDS ON GOOGLE MOUNT
OIL PRICE FALL STARTS TO WEIGH ON BANKS
COMPASS CHIEF RICHARD COUSINS DISMISSES TESCO CHAIRMAN
RUMOURS
ROYAL MAIL WARNS ON THREAT TO RURAL DELIVERIES
Overview
Four German ministers sent a letter to the European
Commission pushing for laws to make Google Inc's
search engine a "neutral platform." Private watchdogs from
Europe also told Google to apply the "right to be forgotten"
globally.
Barclays PLC and Wells Fargo & Co are
facing heavy losses due to an $850 million loan made to two
U.S.-based oil companies, Sabine Oil & Gas and Forest Oil Corp
, as an effect of a slide in oil prices.
Chief executive of catering company Compass, Richard
Cousins, has ruled out the rumours that he would succeed Richard
Broadbent as Tesco PLC's chairman.
U.K. Secretary of State for Business Vince Cable accused
Royal Mail PLC of "scaremongering" after the postal
service warned that competition from rivals could make it
financially impossible to fulfil its legal obligation to deliver
mail across the whole country, six days a week.
