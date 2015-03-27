March 27 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* Rival Rothschild branches face court battle over family
name
(on.ft.com/1HNk6oH)
* George Osborne rejected diplomatic advice to join
China-led bank
(on.ft.com/1M7HHDx)
* Government backtracks on offices-to-homes plan
(on.ft.com/1D3xaVM)
* 'Dysfunctional' UK regulator failed in its duty, say MPs
(on.ft.com/1HRlKSI)
Overview
Swiss-based Edmond de Rothschild Group will issue a cease
and desist order to the French financial adviser Rothschild and
Cie for unfairly using its family name. The Swiss company said
that Paris Orleans SA, the parent of Rothschild and
Cie, has unfairly referred to itself as the "parent of the
Rothschild Group".
Chancellor George Osborne rejected advice from the Foreign
and Commonwealth Office while deciding to join China's Asia
Infrastructure Bank. Officials in China and the UK had warned
Osborne that his decision would alienate allies from Japan and
the US. The chancellor raised his decision at the meeting of the
National Security Council, which was approved by the Prime
Minister.
The UK Government abandoned plans to extend rights of the
builders to convert offices into homes after a backlash from
London boroughs, business leaders and the Mayor of London, Boris
Johnson. The rules to convert offices to homes had been relaxed
in 2013 for a three year period.
MPs called the Financial Conduct Authority a 'dysfunctional'
institution in a 83-page report indicating that the UK
regulators failings were serious enough to require special
actions. MPs said that the FCA must compete a detailed inquiry
on the culture and governance of the regulator.
