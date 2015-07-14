July 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK BANKS PUT SQUEEZE ON APPLE PAY FEES

IAG CLEARED FOR AER LINGUS TAKEOVER

INEOS CLOSE TO DEAL ON SINOPEC DISPUTE

UK CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR SAYS RATE RISE NEAR DESPITE NO INFLATION (on.ft.com/1fH12gJ)

According to British bankers, Apple, which launched Apple Pay Service on Tuesday in the UK, gets lesser money per transaction for the service in UK than it receives in the US.

IAG has gained European Union antitrust approval for its 1.4 billion euro ($1.54 billion) bid for Irish carrier Aer Lingus after agreeing to make concessions to ease competition worries, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.

European refining company Ineos is close to a settlement with Chinese state-owned oil group Sinopec. Inoes announced last year that it would take Sinopec to court over an intellectual property dispute.

The Bank of England's governor, Mark Carney, said a rise in interest rates in UK is nearing, but any increases in the cost of borrowing will be limited.

