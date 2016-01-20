Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* IEA warns oil market could 'drown in oversupply'. (on.ft.com/1njR8FS)
* Global unemployment set to rise.(on.ft.com/1njRdZW)
* Facebook hits out at Europe for impeding tech progress.(on.ft.com/1njSuQK)
Overview
The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that the oil
market "could drown in oversupply" from the rise in Iranian
output which could threaten a further collapse in oil prices
United Nations labour agency, International Labour
Organisation, forecasts that the number of unemployed people in
emerging and developing countries will increase by 4.8 million
in the next two years.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg
speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged
policymakers to avoid impeding "progress" by adopting laws that
block technological improvements.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)