Overview

'Theo T' Panamax oil tanker, the first oil tanker to sail from the United States after restrictions were lifted on the country's crude exports, docked at the French port of Fos on Wednesday, having left Texas almost three weeks ago.

Goldman Sachs has agreed to donate a "substantial six-figure sum" to Britain Stronger in Europe, a campaign to keep Britain in the European Union.

According to a report released on Wednesday by the Institute of International Finance, the flow of capital out of China and other emerging markets was significantly worse than previously thought in 2015. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)