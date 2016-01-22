Jan 22 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Saudi Arabia says $30 oil is 'irrational'. (on.ft.com/1OJFHOj)
* Jumbo jet's demise comes a step closer. (on.ft.com/1OJFLxx)
* Apple's Cook lobbies EU antitrust chief over Irish back
taxes. (on.ft.com/1OJFQkE)
Overview
Khalid al-Falih, chairman of state oil company Saudi Aramco,
said that the collapse in oil prices to $30 is "irrational" and
he expects the market to recover in 2016.
Boeing said on Thursday that it would halve the
production of its 747 jumbo jet to six a year from September.
A spokesman for European commissioner Margrethe Vestager
confirmed that she held a "private meeting" with Apple's
chief executive, Tim Cook, weeks before she is set to
rule on a landmark case that could force the California-based
technology company to pay billions in underpaid taxes to
Ireland.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)