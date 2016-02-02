Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
EASYJET TO TRIAL HYBRID AIRCRAFT TO CUT FUEL COSTS AND
EMISSIONS
(bit.ly/1nJrPgv)
PREMIER OIL URGES ACTION TO MAINTAIN NORTH SEA FIELDS
(bit.ly/1nJrTNh)
ALPHABET EYES TITLE OF WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE COMPANY
(bit.ly/1nJrYRb)
RYANAIR PLANS LARGEST EVER SHARE BUYBACK
(bit.ly/1nJs1fI)
Overview
* EasyJet Plc plans to test a hydrogen fuel cell
system that could save about 50,000 tonnes of fuel per year and
cut carbon emissions. This would mean the airline would no
longer need to use its jet engines during lengthy taxi
operations, like moving the plane from the runaway to the gate.
* Tony Durrant, chief executive of Premier Oil Plc,
said the UK oil regulator should have the power to step in and
protect big equipment, such as pipelines or oil refineries.
Durrant said such powers were needed to ensure that
cash-strapped companies didn't allow old equipment to decline to
the point where entire oilfields must close early.
* Alphabet Inc, Google's holding company, is set
to become the world's most valuable company when stock market
trading begins trading on Tuesday, following results that beat
Wall Street estimates.
* Ryanair Holdings Plc plans to return 800 million
euros ($871.52 million) to investors through its largest-ever
share buyback, highlighting how Europe's leading budget airline
has made significant progress to overhaul its aggressive image
and poor customer service.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
