Headlines
BAE GIVEN 201 MILLION POUNDS TO FINISH DESIGN PHASE OF
TRIDENT SUCCESSOR
(bit.ly/1TP0ntU)
BANKS URGED TO SHARE DATA SO CUSTOMERS CAN SHOP AROUND
(bit.ly/1TP0wgF)
UK chancellor has to break records to balance books, says
IFS
(bit.ly/1TP0GF4)
HSBC SWINGS BACK TO LONDON IN HQ DEBATE
(bit.ly/1TP20rl)
Overview
* UK's class of nuclear-armed submarines is near completion
with the release of 201 million pounds ($289.80 million)to BAE
Systems to fund the last development stages before
parliament votes on renewing Trident.
* The Open Banking Working Group, which took a review last
year at the request of the Treasury, called for information on
banks' products and customers to be more easily accessed by
digital services, including comparison websites.
* An increasing squeeze on Britain's public finances will
require Chancellor George Osborne to break several records if he
is to balance the books by end of the decade, according to the
Institute for Fiscal Studies.
* HSBC Holdings Plc looks towards keeping its head
office in London after months of agonising debate reflecting a
reversal of the previous stance of Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver.
($1 = 0.6936 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)