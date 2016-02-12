Feb 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

MINISTERS CRITICISED OVER DELAY IN APPLYING FOR EU FLOOD RELIEF

RELIEF

WATER COMPANIES PRESS FOR TAX EXEMPTION

ONE STEP TOO FAR FOR THE BRITISH SECURITY STATE

MINISTERS SCRAMBLE TO INTRODUCE NEW NHS CANCER DRUGS SCHEME

* Ministers have not yet claimed millions of pounds in EU compensation for UK's devastating December floods, which was followed by many other storms. Time is running out and there is confusion over which department should submit the request.

* Water companies are persuading the government to exempt them from stricter tax rules on interest costs which is likely to be announced in next month's Budget. The utilities, mostly debt-laden, say that proposed changes threaten to push up customers' bills.

* UK is being pressurised to clarify how and when the police and spies are given access to private communications. As militant threats from ISIS intensifies, it is only important that any new law grants the UK authorities the powers they need to keep the country safe.

* Ministers have less than two months to bring out a new system for financing cancer drugs in the NHS as a 340 million pound-a-year fund set up by David Cameron to plug gaps in treatment, is set to expire.