Feb 12 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MINISTERS CRITICISED OVER DELAY IN APPLYING FOR EU FLOOD
RELIEF
(bit.ly/1o4kCHj)
WATER COMPANIES PRESS FOR TAX EXEMPTION
(bit.ly/1o4ldZN)
ONE STEP TOO FAR FOR THE BRITISH SECURITY STATE
(bit.ly/1o4lpYT)
MINISTERS SCRAMBLE TO INTRODUCE NEW NHS CANCER DRUGS SCHEME
(bit.ly/1o4lAU6)
Overview
* Ministers have not yet claimed millions of pounds in EU
compensation for UK's devastating December floods, which was
followed by many other storms. Time is running out and there is
confusion over which department should submit the request.
* Water companies are persuading the government to exempt
them from stricter tax rules on interest costs which is likely
to be announced in next month's Budget. The utilities, mostly
debt-laden, say that proposed changes threaten to push up
customers' bills.
* UK is being pressurised to clarify how and when the police
and spies are given access to private communications. As
militant threats from ISIS intensifies, it is only important
that any new law grants the UK authorities the powers they need
to keep the country safe.
* Ministers have less than two months to bring out a new
system for financing cancer drugs in the NHS as a 340 million
pound-a-year fund set up by David Cameron to plug gaps in
treatment, is set to expire.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)