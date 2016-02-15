Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Relief for London as HSBC decides to stay (on.ft.com/1WlVoQa)

Mental health care to receive 1 bln stg a year extra funding (on.ft.com/1WlWQSD)

EU renegotiation going down to the wire, says Philip Hammond (on.ft.com/1WlXcbG)

Overview

HSBC Holdings Plc decided on Sunday to keep its headquarters in Britain, rejecting the option of shifting its centre of gravity back to its main profit-generating centre, Hong Kong, after a 10-month review.

UK's National Health Service (NHS) said it will invest more than one billion pounds a year by the end of the decade, in a drive to improve mental health services in the country.

Britain's push to win backing from its European partners for its wish list of EU reforms will go "right to the wire" at a summit this week, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

($1 = 0.6893 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)